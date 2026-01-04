Assamese films ‘Hurricane’ and ‘Jhankar’ win top awards at Asian Talent International Film Festival

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Assamese film industry has begun the English New Year on a high note, with two of its films - Hurricane and Jhankar: The Melody of Resonance - receiving top honours at the Asian Talent International Film Festival 2025, held in Maharashtra.

Both films, based on the story, production, and direction of Dr Jayanti Chutiya, were recognized for excellence by the festival's organizing committee.

These films have previously garnered multiple accolades at national and international platforms. Jhankar: The Melody of Resonance won four awards at the Berlin Kiez International Film Festival, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Music, and Best Children and Family-Friendly Film, and has continued to receive recognition in competitions across India and abroad.

At the Mumbai International Film Awards 2025, Jhankar won Best Director of the Year for Hem Chandra Bora and Best Story of the Year for Dr Jayanti Chutiya. At the North East India International Film Festival, Hem Chandra Bora was named Second Best Director, while Anindita Rudraj received the Best Actress Award.

At the 10th Durgapur International Film Festival held at Nandan, Kolkata, Sadananda Gogoi was awarded Best Music Director, and Jhankar received the Jury's Special Award in the "Remarkable Achievement" category. Additionally, at the 16th Jaipur International Film Festival, Dr Jayanti Chutiya was honoured with the Jury's Special Award for Best Story.

These accolades highlight the growing recognition and excellence of Assamese cinema on the national and international stage.

