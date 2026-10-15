Assamese Film 'Rising Sun' Shines Light on PwDs' Struggles and Triumphs at Beltola Premiere

The film portrays determination of PwDs

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The premiere of the Assamese film Rising Sun, portraying the courage and determination of persons with disabilities (PwDs), was held at Matrix Cinema Hall in Beltola on Wednesday. Produced by Geet Film Makers, the film highlights the struggles of persons with disabilities in Assam and the Northeast, including social neglect, humiliation and discrimination. It showcases how they overcome challenges through determination, professional skills and innovative abilities. Notably, all actors portraying persons with disabilities are themselves persons with disabilities.

Former minister Pramila Rani Brahma inaugurated the premiere after paying floral tribute to the portrait of beloved Zubeen Garg. She praised producer Nripen Malakar for his determination in bringing the challenging project to life.

Among those present were educationist Dr Dayananda Pathak, Asom Jatiya Parishad president Lurinjyoti Gogoi and leader Akash Doley, along with representatives of several educational institutions.

After watching the film, Gogoi said it realistically portrayed the struggles and mistreatment faced by persons with disabilities while seeking their rightful entitlements. He also criticised the government's alleged move to merge schemes for persons with disabilities with the Orunodoi scheme.

Dr Pathak described the film as an important message for society and urged audiences to watch and support it.

Rising Sun has received international recognition, winning Best Film in the disability category at the US-based Accolade Global Film Competition. It was also named Best Indian Feature Film at the Crown Wood International Film Festival and recognised at other international festivals.

Written and directed by Manoj Baishya and produced by Nripen Malakar, the film left many viewers emotional during the premiere. The film is scheduled for release in 44 theatres across Assam from October 23.

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