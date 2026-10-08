Assamese film ‘Dipholu’ set for release on October 9

Bringing together members of Assam's film and cultural fraternity, Borluit Productions held the premiere of the Assamese feature film Dipholu at Matrix Cinemas, Beltola, Guwahati, on Tuesday.

Directed by Nekib and produced by Jekiv, the film will release in theatres across Assam on October 9.

Set against the backdrop of Assamese village life, Dipholu explores human relationships, aspirations and the cultural landscape of Assam, blending humour, emotion and social themes.

For director Nekib, the premiere marked the culmination of a long journey after the film's release was rescheduled twice. "At its heart, Dipholu celebrates the beauty of simplicity - our people, relationships and everyday lives. I believe every Assamese person will find a little bit of themselves in this story," he said.

The film marks the feature-film debut of Subrat Deori, who described the experience of working with veteran artistes as a major learning opportunity.

Dipholu is Borluit Productions' first feature film, following its short films Rong and Akaax Bisari, which have received recognition at international film festivals. The cast includes Amrita Gogoi, Subrat Deori, Arun Nath, Arun Hazarika, Purnada Hazarika, Rajib Dowari, Jyotishman Bora, Kanika Nath, Anirban Kalita, Ankur Baidya, Dr Hitesh Baruah, Simashree Borah, Priyanshi Kashyap and Dibyapratim Bhagawati, with Mridula Baruah in a guest appearance.

Music plays an important role in the film, with Jekiv as music director and Polash Gogoi handling the background score. The soundtrack includes Xorogi Xopun, featuring Zubeen Garg and Gayatri Hazarika, and Prem Baru, featuring Zubeen Garg and Rupali Kashyap, along with songs featuring Rakesh Reeyan and Montumoni Saikia.

Speaking about the soundtrack, Jekiv said Zubeen Garg and Gayatri Hazarika's contribution to the debut film was especially meaningful, adding that their voices had become an important part of its emotional world.

For Amrita Gogoi, Prem Baru carries particular significance because of Zubeen Garg's voice. She said the song reminded her of his encouragement to audiences to support Assamese cinema.

Dipholu is set to hit theatres across Assam on October 9.

This information was stated in a press release.

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