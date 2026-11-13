Assamese Filmmaker Jahnu Barua's Wife Gayatri Passes Away in Pune

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Gayatri Barua, wife of renowned Assamese filmmaker Jahnu Barua, passed away in Pune on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest while having lunch at a restaurant.

According to reports, Gayatri suddenly collapsed while dining with her husband at the restaurant. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors examined her and declared her dead.

Her unexpected passing has deeply affected Assam's cultural and film community, prompting an outpouring of condolences for the grieving family.

According to the source, Gayatri had been staying in Pune and was associated with the restoration of the classic Assamese film 'Halodhia Choraye Baodhan Khai' at the National Film Archive of India.

She had also been closely associated with her husband's filmmaking journey, providing constant support and encouragement throughout his celebrated career. The couple got married in 1989.

Her demise is being mourned as a major loss to the family as well as the Assamese cultural fraternity.