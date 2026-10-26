Assam: Social worker Binu Baruah passes away due to age-related ailments

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Binu Baruah, wife of former Tribune Group chairman T.G. Baruah and a director of Asom Bani, passed away at her residence on Rajgarh Road, Bye-lane 1, Guwahati, on Saturday, due to age-related ailments. She was 95.

Born on August 12, 1931, in Sivasagar to Durga Prasad Borthakur and Hemilata Borthakur, she was the eldest daughter-in-law of the late Radha Govinda Baruah. She played a vital role in managing her household and supporting the family.

Baruah was also socially active and served as one of the founding members of Mitali Sangha. Her association with the organisation reflected her involvement in community activities.