Assamese, regional languages must shift to digital mode: Ranoj Pegu

28 writers felicitated with Literary Awards and Pensions

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Higher Education Department of the Government of Assam on Sunday conferred the Literary Award and Literary Pension 2025 upon 28 distinguished writers and authors of the state. The felicitation ceremony, organized at Cotton University on the birth anniversary of journalist literature Homen Borgohain, was held under the theme “Tribute to the Kothasilpi.”

A total of 18 writers from different linguistic communities of Assam were honoured with the Literary Award, while 10 authors received the Literary Pension in recognition of their creative contributions and dedication to enriching Assamese language and literature.

Speaking as the Chief Guest, Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu stressed the need to popularize literature among the younger generation through the use of digital platforms. He said that integrating modern technology with literary study and creative writing would provide greater reach and dynamism to Assam’s literary sphere.

Referring to global trends where literature is increasingly being accessed in digital formats, the minister noted that Assamese, regional languages must shift to digital mode. Dr. Pegu said that the Assamese and other regional literatures could also gain significant popularity if promoted digitally. He added that, like science, literature too demands skill, and cultivating creative literary abilities is essential.

The event was attended by Dispur MLA Atul Bora, Cotton University Vice-Chancellor Ramesh Chandra Deka, Gauhati University English faculty member and son of late Homen Borgohain, Pradipta Borgohain, along with several distinguished personalities.

