ABSU, BKWAC hail official launching of Indian Constitution in Bodo, Assamese

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The All- Bodo Students Union (ABSU) today extended its warm gratitude and profound respect to the President of India and the Prime Minister of India for the official launching and release of the Constitution of India in the Bodo language, alongside Assamese, Kashmiri, and nine other Indian languages, on the momentous occasion of the 76th Constitution Day of India.

In a message, ABSU president Dipen Boro said the historic initiative marked a milestone in India's journey towards linguistic justice, cultural dignity and democratic inclusiveness. The formal launch and publication of the Constitution in the Bodo language represent long-awaited recognition for the Bodo-speaking community and reaffirm the nation's commitment to ensuring that every citizen can access, understand, and engage with the supreme law of the land in their own mother tongue, he said adding that the ABSU will extend its sincere and respectful appreciation to the Government of India for the inclusion of the Bodo language in the Eight Schedule of the Constitution of India in 2004, which accorded it constitutional recognition and elevated its national stature. He also extended his gratitude to the government of Assam for the recognition of Bodo language as an Associate Official Language in Assam in 2021, a milestone that has strengthened the linguistic, cultural and administrative identity of the Bodo people within the state.

On the other hand, the CEM of Boro Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC), Mihiniswar Basumatary and president of United Bodo People's Organization (UBPO), Manuranjon Basumatary also hailed the initiative of the government of India to publish the Constitution of India in Bodo language along with other scheduled languages. They thanked the President of India and the Prime Minister of India for historic step.

