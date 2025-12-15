Assamese Short Film Muga Wins Best Short Jury Award at Mumbai Shorts 2025

Guwahati: Muga, an Assamese short film, has won the Best Short Jury Award at the recently concluded 14th Mumbai Shorts International Film Festival 2025, adding another milestone to its growing list of accolades.
According to reports, the film has also been officially selected for the 12th Goa Short Film Festival. Earlier, it received the Best Editor Award at the 9th Chalachitram National Film Festival 2025, held in Guwahati.
Continuing its strong run on the festival circuit, Muga has now been nominated for the upcoming 18th Jaipur International Film Festival, marking its presence across major national platforms.
The film, featuring Achinta Raj Kashyap and Upasna Priyam, is produced by Jayanta Kakati and Priyam Das under the banner of Trinav Entertainment and is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Samujjal Kashyap. Kashyap has also handled the story and editing, while the screenplay is penned by Pranab Baruah.
Cinematography for the film has been handled by Nagen Baishya, with Jyoti Chetia overseeing sound design and mixing. Rajkumar Rahul Dihingia recorded the location sound, and Hiru Borgohain served as the assistant director.
Muga tells the story of Shakuntala, a young weaver deeply connected to the art of producing the golden threads of Muga silk, while also caring for her ailing father. Her world centres around the loom, yet is marked by hardship and the looming threat of mechanisation that endangers age-old weaving traditions.