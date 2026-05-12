Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) employee Parameswar Kalita passes away

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Parameswar Kalita (Dhan), an employee of the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) and a resident of Panmajkuchi village in the Ghograpar area of Nalbari, passed away at his residence on Sunday morning. Known for his simple, gentle and amiable nature, Kalita had gone to sleep in his room on Saturday night as usual. However, family members found him unresponsive in his sleep on Sunday morning.

The untimely death of the nearly 35-year-old youth has cast a pall of gloom across the Ghograpar region.

He is survived by his wife, a child, his father, elder brother, and sister-in-law, along with many relatives and well-wishers.

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