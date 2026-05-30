Assam’s Business Community Condoles Death of Guwahati Entrepreneur Guneshwar Dutta

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guneshwar Dutta, a prominent entrepreneur based in Guwahati, passed away at a private hospital in the city on Wednesday. He was 61. A resident of New Sarania in Gandhi Basti, Dutta served as director of Atlanta Modular Private Limited and DJ Agro Industrial Private Limited till his last days. He was known for his humble nature and warm behaviour and was widely respected across different sections of society. He is survived by his wife, son and several relatives. Several organisations and individuals, including Bohubaak, a multilingual literary forum of Assam, secretary-general Dipak Sarma, condoled his death.

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