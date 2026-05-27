Noted Social Worker Kamal Das Passes Away at 65, Rampur Mourns Loss

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Rampur and its surrounding areas in South Kamrup were plunged into grief following the demise of noted social worker Kamal Das, who passed away in the early hours of Sunday at around 1.30 am. He was 65.

Born into a respected family of Rampur village, Kamal Das was the youngest son of Late Ramakanta Das and Late Rohini Das. He completed his matriculation from Rampur Higher Secondary School in 1979 and was known as a dedicated participant in the historic Assam Movement.

Over the years, Das emerged as an indispensable figure in the social life of the Rampur region. He played a significant role in the establishment and infrastructural development of Rampur Regional College since its inception in 1996. His contribution to various socio-cultural and educational institutions of the area remained noteworthy.

His mortal remains were taken in a procession to several important socio-cultural institutions and festival venues of Rampur, where members and office-bearers of the respective organisations offered their final tributes. He is survived by his wife, Ira Das, daughter Riya Kashyap, and several relatives.

As a mark of respect, shops and other business establishments in the Rampur area remained closed on Sunday. Palasbari MLA Himangshu Shekhar Baishya, Assam Jatiya Parishad leader Pankaj Lochan Goswami, senior journalist Anil Kalita, journalist Bimal Sarma, and several leaders of local organisations and institutions expressed profound grief over his demise and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.

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