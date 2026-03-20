Assam's Central Hilal Committee Confirms Eid Date: March 21, 2026

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Central Hilal Committee of Assam has announced that Eid will be celebrated across the state and the rest of India on Saturday, March 21, 2026. In an official statement, the president of the committee, Maulana Sheikh Fakhruddin Ahmed Qasimi, along with general secretary Alhaj Imdad Hussain, said that no confirmed sighting of the moon was reported in Assam or anywhere else in India. Consequently, the festival of Eid will be observed on the scheduled date. On this occasion, the Central Hilal Committee extended warm Eid greetings to the people of Assam, wishing peace, happiness, and prosperity for all.

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