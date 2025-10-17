“No Eid Celebration Until Zubeen Gets Justice” Says Lakhimpur Youth Akbar Ali In Emotional Appeal To Chief Minister

Akbar’s message, shared widely across social media, has resonated with people across communities, inspiring a wave of solidarity and reflection. “Zubeen da is not just a singer; he is our voice, our inspiration. Justice for him is justice for Assam,” Akbar said, urging youth to stand united yet peaceful in their demand.

Citizens and cultural organizations across the state have echoed his sentiments, emphasizing that the call for justice is not political but a movement for truth, respect, and accountability. Akbar’s words serve as a reminder of the deep emotional bond between artists and the people and the power of unity when voices rise together for justice.