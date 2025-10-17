“No Eid Celebration Until Zubeen Gets Justice” Says Lakhimpur Youth Akbar Ali In Emotional Appeal To Chief Minister

Guwahati : In a powerful and emotional appeal, Akbar Ali, a young resident of Lakhimpur, has declared that he and many others will not celebrate Eid until Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg receives justice. Speaking ahead of Jumma prayers, Akbar urged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to ensure a fair and transparent investigation into the matter surrounding the artist, who remains a symbol of Assamese pride and cultural identity.
Akbar’s message, shared widely across social media, has resonated with people across communities, inspiring a wave of solidarity and reflection. “Zubeen da is not just a singer; he is our voice, our inspiration. Justice for him is justice for Assam,” Akbar said, urging youth to stand united yet peaceful in their demand.
Citizens and cultural organizations across the state have echoed his sentiments, emphasizing that the call for justice is not political but a movement for truth, respect, and accountability. Akbar’s words serve as a reminder of the deep emotional bond between artists and the people and the power of unity when voices rise together for justice.