Assam’s First Base-Isolated District Emergency Operations Centre Inaugurated in Kamrup

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Kamrup, in collaboration with the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), inaugurated Assam’s first Model District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) using Base Isolation Technology at the Integrated DC Office campus in Amingaon on Tuesday.

Additional Chief Secretary and ASDMA CEO L. Sweety Changsan inaugurated the facility in the presence of Kamrup District Commissioner and DDMA chairman Deba Kumar Mishra.

The base isolation technology was designed to reduce the impact of seismic forces and protect critical infrastructure during high-intensity earthquakes. The Model DEOC will function as a centralised command and coordination hub for disaster and emergency management, including floods, earthquakes, landslides, fires and industrial accidents.

Designed to operate round the clock, the centre will facilitate real-time communication, information management, situational assessment and coordinated mobilisation of resources during emergencies.

Changsan highlighted the importance of the facility for Assam, a seismically vulnerable State, and said the dedicated centre would enable officials to coordinate emergency response from a single facility for faster and more efficient action.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kamrup, Subhasish Baruah, Kamrup Zila Parishad CEO Siddhartha Goswami and other senior officials attended the inauguration.

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