Assam’s First Woman Everest Summiteer Rupamoni Gorh Felicitated by AMA and AASU in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Mountaineering Association (AMA), in collaboration with the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) felicitated Rupamoni Gorh, who has achieved the distinction of becoming the first lady from Assam to summit Mt. Everest.

The felicitation was held on Friday at Swahid Nyas Bhawan in the city. Along with Rupamoni Gorh, ITBP Mount Everest Expedition 2026 leader Bhanita Tumungpi and fellow climber and Arunachal mountaineer Lobzang Choten were felicitated by dignitaries at the function. Speakers said their success reflected courage and determination and would inspire future generations while bringing pride to Assam and the Northeast.

The AMA reiterated that the ITBP Mount Everest Expedition 2026 has achieved a remarkable milestone by successfully enabling Rupamoni Gorh to become Assam’s First Lady Everest Summiter, under the leadership of Bhanita Tumungpi.

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