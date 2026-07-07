Sikkim mountaineer Tshering Choden scales Europe’s highest peak Mount Elbrus

GANGTOK: Sikkim mountaineer Tshering Choden has successfully scaled Russia's Mount Elbrus (5,642 metres), the highest peak in Europe, on Sunday.

She achieved the feat at around 7:30 am (local time) today, the Sikkim Mountaineering Association (SMA) said in a statement.

The successful ascent marks a significant milestone in her mountaineering journey and brings her one step closer to completing the prestigious Seven Summits challenge, which involves climbing the highest mountain on each of the seven continents, the statement said.

Mount Elbrus is Tshering Choden's second successful summit in the Seven Summits mission. She had earlier climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa, in August 2025.

Her latest achievement is a proud moment for Sikkim and reflects her determination, endurance, and commitment to high-altitude mountaineering. As she continues her quest to conquer the world's highest continental peaks, her accomplishment is expected to inspire aspiring climbers and adventure enthusiasts across the state and beyond, the statement said.

With two of the Seven Summits now completed, Tshering Choden moves closer to joining the elite group of mountaineers who have accomplished one of the world's most challenging climbing feats. (ANI)

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