Assam's GI-Tagged Karbi Anglong Ginger Exported to London for First Time

Assam has achieved a significant milestone in agricultural exports, with GI-tagged ginger from Karbi Anglong being shipped to London for the first time under a joint initiative of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and the state Agriculture Department.
The inaugural consignment weighed 1.2 metric tonnes and was flagged off by Agriculture and Horticulture Minister Atul Bora at Krishi Bhawan in Khanapara, Guwahati.
The shipment comprised ginger grown by farmers of Karbi Anglong, a district whose produce earned Geographical Indication status back in 2015 — recognition that distinguishes it by its unique regional origin and quality.
Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, Minister Atul Bora described the export as a new chapter for Assam's agricultural sector, saying it opened fresh global opportunities for local farming communities.
He added that the initiative would help improve farmer incomes, strengthen branding prospects, and encourage greater value addition for GI-recognized products from the state.
The consignment was exported by APEDA-registered firm M/s NextOn Foods Pvt. Ltd., with logistical and institutional backing from the Agriculture Department.
Officials noted that the exporter had built trade connections with suppliers through a Buyer-Seller Meet organized earlier in Guwahati — a collaborative event hosted by APEDA and the state Agriculture Department that laid the groundwork for this first shipment.
The flag-off ceremony was attended by several senior officials, including Agriculture Commissioner Secretary and Agriculture Production Commissioner Aruna Rajoria, Agriculture Director Dr P. Uday Praveen, and APEDA General Manager Vinita Sudhanshu, alongside representatives of the exporting firm.
The event signals a broader push by Assam to strengthen export linkages and expand the international footprint of its GI-tagged agricultural products.
