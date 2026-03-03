Assam's GI-Tagged Karbi Anglong Ginger Exported to London for First Time

Assam has achieved a significant milestone in agricultural exports, with GI-tagged ginger from Karbi Anglong being shipped to London for the first time under a joint initiative of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and the state Agriculture Department.

The inaugural consignment weighed 1.2 metric tonnes and was flagged off by Agriculture and Horticulture Minister Atul Bora at Krishi Bhawan in Khanapara, Guwahati.