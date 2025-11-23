Assam: State government pushes for GI-tagged gamosa production

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a renewed effort to strengthen Assam’s handloom identity, the state government has initiated measures to make GI tagging mandatory for locally produced Assamese Gamosa and other traditional hand-woven textiles. As part of this mission, the Office of the Assistant Director of Handloom and Textiles, Udalguri, organized a district-level awareness programme on Thursday at the Udalguri Municipal Auditorium.

The meet, titled ‘Geographical Indication for Assamese Gamosa and Handloom Textiles’, brought together nearly 200 weavers from across the Udalguri district. The programme sought to familiarise them with the benefits of GI recognition, while encouraging increased production of Gamosa, Arnai, and other handloom items that carry Assam’s cultural signature. Officials also elaborated on the procedure for registering as Authorised Users with the GI Office in Chennai a step necessary for ensuring authenticity in the national and international markets.

Addressing the gathering as the keynote speaker, Deputy Director of Handloom and Textiles, Government of Assam, Mizanur Rahman, urged weavers not to limit GI recognition to a matter of pride alone, but to take it forward through enhanced and consistent production. Rahman stressed the importance of protecting traditional handloom crafts, expanding market access, and ensuring the long-term sustainability of the sector. He also touched upon crucial policies such as the Handloom (Reservation of Articles for Production) Act, 1985, the Handloom Brand initiative, and various social security schemes under Jan Suraksha.

Speaking at the event, Assistant Director of Handloom and Textiles, Udalguri, Chandan Das, highlighted the potential of the handloom industry in providing reliable self-employment. He further informed participants about the pension schemes available to weavers under the Labour Department.

