Assam’s Indigenous Tribes Warn of Growing Threats to Identity, Land and Rights

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Representatives of several indigenous tribal communities in Assam expressed concern over recent incidents involving slogans targeting ethnic groups and asserted that the identity and rights of the indigenous people of the state were facing increasing challenges.

Taking to the media, speakers from Karbi, Deori, Mising, Tiwa and other indigenous communities referred to recent incidents in which slogans such as "Karbi Chini Go Back" and "Assamese Go Back" was allegedly raised. They said these developments had caused anger and anxiety among people belonging to various ethnic communities.

The speakers argued that political narratives centred around religion should not overshadow the concerns of indigenous communities. They maintained that attacks and hostility directed at native communities in their own land had become a matter of serious concern and criticised what they described as the silence of certain political parties and leaders on the issue.

Referring to a recent incident in Fancy Bazar, they alleged that an outsider had raised anti-Assamese slogans and criticised remarks made by BJP president Dilip Saikia calling for the protection of Sanatani Hindus. According to the speakers, such statements linked identity with religion and ignored the distinct cultural and tribal identities of Assam's indigenous communities.

They also questioned earlier remarks attributed to Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding the concept of a common Sanatani identity and asserted that many tribal communities traditionally followed nature-based forms of worship and maintained distinct cultural practices.

The representatives clarified that they were not opposed to any religion, political party or organisation, but described themselves as indigenous people committed to protecting the interests of Assam and its communities.

They also raised concerns over issues relating to land rights, demographic changes and employment opportunities, alleging that indigenous communities in different parts of the state had been adversely affected by outside influences and development projects.

Calling for greater unity among tribal groups, the speakers said communities such as the Ahoms, Karbis, Bodos, Dimasas, Misings and Tiwas needed to stand together to safeguard their interests. They maintained that united movements would be more effective than isolated struggles.

The representatives warned that attempts to divide indigenous communities through religious narratives would be resisted and stated that tribal groups across Assam were prepared to collectively defend their identity and rights.

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