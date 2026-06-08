Five youths detained after assault incident in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Tension prevailed on GS Road after a youth was allegedly assaulted in broad daylight by a group of five individuals, prompting swift police action. According to reports, the victim, identified as Simu Das, was allegedly attacked along with a security guard, Pranjit Singh, during an altercation on the busy stretch of road. Sources claimed the accused were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. They allegedly assaulted the victim repeatedly and issued threats. The incident drew the attention of passers-by, who intervened and managed to detain the accused before police reached the spot. Dispur Police later took all five individuals into custody. The accused have been identified as Akavi Swo, Netodo Zo, Ina Tokibs, Vito Wotsa, and Apulo Wotsa. An FIR has been registered at Dispur Police Station, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident and determine further legal action.

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