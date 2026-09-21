Assam’s literary world mourns Anis Uz Zaman, revered ‘Jatiya Kabi’ and mentor to poets

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Various organisations and literary groups have mourned the death of noted poet, translator and documentary filmmaker Anis Uz Zaman, who was recognised as a 'Jatiya Kabi' by the Axom Xahitya Xabha (AXX). In a condolence message, Bahubhashik Sahitya Manch, Assam (Bohubaak) secretary-general Dipak Sarma described Zaman as a towering poet of Assamese literature. Sarma said Zaman, a recipient of the Kabyaratna and Gangadhar Meher National Poetry Award, had devoted his life to poetry and played a significant role in nurturing emerging poets through book reviews and encouragement. Former AXX treasurer Kishor Kumar Jain said Zaman had made an immense contribution to his learning of Assamese and his journey in poetry. He said Zaman's death had left him deeply saddened.

Kamrup Metropolitan District Xahitya Xabha president Prafulla Barman and secretary Arun Kumar Mahanta also expressed condolences, along with Nishu Majumdar, Mrigendra Bhagawati, Kamal Chandra Medhi, Durgeswar Pathak, Padumi Pathak, Bibha Deb Choudhury, Barnali Barman, Dr Arun Sarma, educationist and social worker Basudev Mali, senior All India Radio and Doordarshan artiste Dijen Kakati, Paragjyoti Prakashan and several other organisations and individuals. They prayed for the eternal peace of the departed poet's soul.

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