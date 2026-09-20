Veteran Doomdooma actor and social worker Khagen Das passes away at 70

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: Noted actor and prominent social worker Khagen Das (70 years), a resident of Bezbarua Sarani here, died at his residence on Wednesday afternoon due to old-age-related ailments. His death has cast a pall of gloom over Doomdooma.

Das had acted in several plays staged at the historic Doomdooma Natya Mandir and other theatre stages across Assam. He had also directed a few plays. He earned appreciation for his performance in a prominent role in Madal, a 1994 television serial by Bipul Barua based on the tea garden community.

Das came from a family associated with theatre. His Late father, Mahendra Das, an old resident of Doomdooma, had played a significant role in the permanent construction of the historic Doomdooma Natya Mandir and had also acted in several plays.

Khagen Das was associated with the Doomdooma Asamiya Puja Aru Natya Mandir Samiti and maintained close links with local religious and cultural organisations, including Doomdooma Namghar and the Doomdooma Satodol Sakha Xahitya Xabha.

He leaves behind his wife Dipali Das, a former ward councillor of Doomdooma Municipality, a son and daughter-in-law, two daughters and sons-in-law, besides other relatives.

Representatives of more than 10 local organisations and associations paid their last respects to Das before his mortal remains were taken to the local cremation ground.

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