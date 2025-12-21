Assam’s Nagi duck & Rajdigheli goose breeds secure national recognition

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR) under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research recently granted national registration to Assam’s indigenous Nagi duck and Rajdigheli goose breeds.

The recognition was accorded at an NBAGR meeting, providing the two breeds with official identity at national and international levels. The Nagi duck, found mainly in the Barak Valley, received recognition following nearly 25 years of research initiated under an ICAR project led by Dr Galib Uz Zaman of the College of Veterinary Science, Khanapara, along with other scientists. Traditionally reared in Cachar and Sribhumi districts, the breed is known to lay about 150 eggs annually.

The Rajdigheli goose was registered based on research by scientists from the College of Veterinary Science, Khanapara, with special initiatives taken by Assam Veterinary and Fishery University authorities. The recognition formed part of ongoing efforts by the Government of India to conserve indigenous livestock and poultry breeds.

