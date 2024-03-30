Assam’s tech entrepreneur makes a mark on global stage in Singapore

Bhaskar Jyoti Dutta's Hertzwell leads the way in global autonomous driving technology

Guwahati: Bringing a ray of hope to all aspiring entrepreneurs in the state, Bhaskar Jyoti Dutta, a dynamic young entrepreneur hailing from Jorhat, has scripted a trailblazing success story in the arena of robotics and autonomous driving technology. Dutta's deep tech startup Hertzwell, which operates from Singapore, has secured the topmost position in the prestigious NuScenes Object Detection Leaderboard, a significant milestone. This achievement highlights the remarkable capabilities of Hertzwell in the realm of autonomous driving technology, underscoring the immense potential of Assam's youth to make impactful contributions on a global scale.

NuScenes, a widely recognised benchmark dataset within the autonomous driving community, rigorously evaluates the performance of AI-based object detection algorithms across various real-world driving scenarios. Hertzwell's groundbreaking approach has demonstrated unparalleled accuracy and efficiency, leading to its top-ranking position on the leaderboard.

Hertzwell's revolutionary approach, spearheaded by Bhaskar's visionary leadership, has propelled the company to the forefront of computer vision and autonomous vehicle development, solidifying its position as a frontrunner in the industry. The remarkable accuracy and efficiency demonstrated by Hertzwell's innovative object detection algorithms underscore the unparalleled expertise and dedication of Assam's young entrepreneurial talent.

"We are thrilled to be recognised as the top performer, surpassing many automotive industry giants in the NuScenes Object Detection Leaderboard," said Bhaskar Jyoti Dutta, co-founder and director at Hertzwell. "This achievement is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our talented team, who have worked tirelessly to push the boundaries of what is possible in autonomous driving technology."

Bhaskar, who co-founded the startup with partner Ram Vigesh Palaniswamy in 2017, has many years of experience in developing autonomous driving platforms. During his time at TATA, he was involved in research and development projects related to autonomous systems. He has also developed several automotive products for Fiat, Chrysler, and Delphi. He has a Master's degree in mechatronics from the National University of Singapore.

Hertzwell develops cutting-edge radar and camera radar fusion solutions to enable the widespread adoption of autonomous vehicles. Hertzwell's innovative solutions not only advance the safety and reliability of autonomous vehicles but also embody the transformative potential of technology to revolutionise transportation globally. Bhaskar Jyoti Dutta's vision underscores the company's commitment to seamlessly integrating autonomous vehicles into everyday life, thus reshaping the future of transportation.

"As we continue to lead in autonomous driving research and development, collaboration and knowledge sharing remain at the core of our values," added Bhaskar. "We are dedicated to fostering partnerships and engaging with the broader autonomous driving community to accelerate innovation and make autonomous vehicles a reality worldwide."

Hertzwell's success story serves as a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit of Assam's youth, showcasing the ability of young innovators like Bhaskar Jyoti Dutta to make a significant impact on the global technology landscape.

Assam's recent venture into semiconductor manufacturing and the state government's focus on tech-based industries present promising opportunities for aspiring tech entrepreneurs in the region. Success stories such as Bhaskar Jyoti Dutta's serve as inspirational examples, offering hope and encouragement to those looking to make their mark in the field. Leveraging talents like Bhaskar Jyoti Dutta, the state can develop a strategic roadmap for the establishment and growth of AI and robotics-based industries, paving the way for innovation and economic advancement in Assam, a press release said.

