Assam: Entrepreneurs’ meet of Krishi Vigyan Kendra held in Sonitpur

Tezpur: The entrepreneurs’ meet of KVK, Sonitpur was organized at KVK, Sonitpur campus. The main objective of the meeting was to create a discussion forum among some renowned entrepreneurs and farmers of the district. At the very onset, Angana Sarmah, (i/c) Head, KVK, Sonitpur welcomed all the dignitaries and participants to the meeting. The event started with lighting of the lamp and a cultural programme by the RAWEP B.Sc. Final year students.

Dr. Samir Baruah, Adjunct Faculty, Department of MBA, Tezpur University encouraged the participants to take initiatives in entrepreneurship development. Dr. Ramani Kanta Thakuria, Director, AAU-ODL discussed about the importance of distance education. Dr. Promod Chandra Deka, Principal CEO, CBBO, AAU encouraged the farmers to take steps towards agripreneurship.

Manoj Basumatary shared his experiences in entrepreneur development and motivated for commercialization of piggery farm among the youth. Dr. Tridip Sarma, Head, Deptartment of Business Administration, Tezpur University delivered his speech on how to minimize the gap between the production and market.

He also focused on value addition for higher profit. Mizanur Rahman Choudhury, Assistant Director of Agriculture, Sonitpur , Hemanta Lahkar, Entrepreneur, Tezpur, Pankaj Hazarika, Entrepreneur & Organic farmer, Sonitpur , Nupur Kalita, Advisor, Flora Nursery , Bani Bora, Arogyo Foundation of India expressed their views towards agriculture and technology in today’s agriculture and encouraged the youth to engaged in farming and allied sector. There was also an interactive session among the resource persons and the farmers. A total of 85 participants from different FPCs, rural youth and farmers actively participated in the event.

Also Read: Assam: Magistrates deputed for smooth conduct of Combined Competitive (Prelims) Examination in Lakhimpur

Also Watch: