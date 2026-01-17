Assam’s youth key to industrialization for Viksit Bharat 2047: Experts

GUWAHATI: Assam’s youth could be a driver of industrialization to generate employment opportunities and entrepreneurship if supported by sustained policy focus, industry participation and skill development, experts said on Friday.

The experts said this during a webinar titled ‘Assam’s Youth and Viksit Bharat 2047: Pathways to Industrialization, Employment and Entrepreneurship’, organized in collaboration with the National Service Scheme (NSS) Cell of Gauhati University.

With over one-third of Assam’s population in the 15–34 age group, the state holds a strong demographic advantage that can be transformed into long-term economic growth, the speakers underlined.

An official statement said that the discussion aligned with the national vision on youth-led development, as highlighted during the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized that Assam’s youth can play a decisive role in the state’s economic transformation over the next two decades.

Speaking at the webinar, Pranjit Tamuli, Senior Executive Officer, Indian Chamber of Commerce, underlined the importance of long-term industry engagement.

“Industrial growth can create local employment and strengthen Assam’s economy when industry commits to long-term engagement with the state,” he said.

Highlighting the role of educational institutions, Dr Ranjan K. Kakati of the NSS Cell, Gauhati University, said youth development must go beyond academic.

Referring to the National Education Policy (NEP), he said, “Its emphasis on skill development, experiential learning and practical exposure would help bridge the gap between education and employability.”

Entrepreneurship was highlighted as a key employment driver, particularly in sectors rooted in local strengths. Priyanka D Patwari, a Guwahati-based textile entrepreneur, said that with the right ecosystem, Assam’s youth could build sustainable enterprises that generate jobs locally.

The webinar fostered meaningful dialogue among youth, academia, industry and civil society, reinforcing the role of industries as long-term partners in Assam’s development journey. (IANS)

