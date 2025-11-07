FM Nirmala Sitharaman Attends ‘Enterprise Assam-Viksit Bharat 2047’ at Jagiroad

Jagiroad: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took part in “Enterprise Assam-Viksit Bharat 2047” at Jagiroad in Assam’s Morigaon district on Friday. The programme, attended by students, entrepreneurs and startup founders aimed to encourage innovation and discuss Assam’s role in shaping India’s growth journey towards 2047.

During the event, Nirmala Sitharaman interacted with young entrepreneurs and students, sharing her thoughts on how Assam and the Northeast can play a key role in India’s goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047. She emphasised that the youth of Assam have the talent and energy to lead the state towards new opportunities in technology, manufacturing, and entrepreneurship.

Sitharaman visited the upcoming Tata Electronics Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Jagiroad. The project aims to become one of India’s leading semiconductor manufacturing sites, contributing significantly to the nation’s vision of creating a self-reliant semiconductor ecosystem. The Morigaon facility is part of a broader network of government-supported initiatives aimed at strengthening India’s semiconductor production capacity and advancing the country’s position in high-tech manufacturing.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who accompanied the finance minister, expressed his gratitude for her continuous support. He said, “We are thankful to Hon’ble Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Ji for guiding Assam’s semiconductor mission. The new Tata Semiconductor project will open new doors of opportunity for our youth and strengthen Assam’s economy.”

The event ended with an assurance that both the Centre and the State will continue working together to promote investment, employment, and innovation across Assam.