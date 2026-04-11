ASSEB Announces HSLC Compartmental Exam 2026 for May; Key Details Here

GUWAHATI: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has officially announced that the HSLC Compartmental Examination 2026 will be held in May, giving eligible students a second chance to clear their Class 10 board exams within the same academic year.
The online application portal will be made available shortly, with form fill-up through respective schools beginning within three days of the HSLC result declaration.
Students who failed in a maximum of three subjects and obtained a minimum aggregate of 170 marks in the HSLC Examination 2026 are eligible to appear for the compartmental exam.
To qualify at the compartmental stage, candidates must score at least 30% marks in each subject they appear for, and their total marks must reach 180 or above.
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Students who successfully clear the compartmental examination will be permitted to seek admission to higher classes within the current academic year itself — without losing a year.
However, those who are unable to clear the compartmental exam will need to seek re-admission to their respective schools and reappear as regular candidates in the next HSLC examination.
Fees
The board has fixed the following fees for the compartmental examination:
Rs 500 per subject (examination fee)
Rs 150 per candidate (centre fee)
The compartmental examination will cover theory papers only. Practical marks and internal assessment scores from the HSLC 2026 examination will be carried forward as-is.
The OMR system will be applicable for objective sections in core subjects, and candidates must clear both the OMR and descriptive components separately to pass.
Successful candidates will be issued a fresh mark sheet and certificate reflecting their updated scores.
The board also noted that the compartmental examination will be held only for selected subjects, the list of which will be made available at the time of the application process.
The exact date of the examination will be announced separately by the board.