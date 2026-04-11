ASSEB Announces HSLC Compartmental Exam 2026 for May; Key Details Here

GUWAHATI: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has officially announced that the HSLC Compartmental Examination 2026 will be held in May, giving eligible students a second chance to clear their Class 10 board exams within the same academic year.

The online application portal will be made available shortly, with form fill-up through respective schools beginning within three days of the HSLC result declaration.

Students who failed in a maximum of three subjects and obtained a minimum aggregate of 170 marks in the HSLC Examination 2026 are eligible to appear for the compartmental exam.

To qualify at the compartmental stage, candidates must score at least 30% marks in each subject they appear for, and their total marks must reach 180 or above.

Also Read: Assam: SEBA Announces HSLC Compartmental Exam Results; 42.56% Pass Rate with Females Outshining Males