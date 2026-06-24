ASSEB declares HSLC Compartmental Exam 2026 results, 52.63% candidates pass in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division I, today declared the results of the HSLC Compartmental Examination 2026, with a pass percentage of 52.63.

According to ASSEB, a total of 62,571 candidates appeared for the exam, with 32,931 candidates successful. Among the successful candidates, 876 candidates secured 1st Division, 17,797 secured 2nd Division and 14,258 secured 3rd Division.

Also Read: ASSEB to Announce HSLC Compartmental Examination 2026 Results on June 23