ASSEB to Announce HSLC Compartmental Examination 2026 Results on June 23

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has informed that the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) will declare the results of the HSLC Compartmental Examination 2026 on June 23, 2026 (Tuesday) at 11:00 AM. Candidates who appeared in the compartmental examination will be able to check their results through the official ASSEB portals after the declaration. The compartmental examination was conducted to provide a second opportunity to students who could not clear one or more subjects in the regular HSLC Examination 2026.

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