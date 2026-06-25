ASSEB Makes Re-Admission and Half-Yearly Test Mandatory for HSLC Repeaters

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-I, has issued a notification making it mandatory for students who failed the HSLC Examination 2026 and wish to continue their studies to take re-admission in Class X before they can appear in any subsequent examination.

According to the notification, unsuccessful HSLC candidates may seek re-admission in the same school from which they appeared in the examination. If the parent school is unable to accommodate them, students may enroll in another school within the same examination centre.

ASSEB clarified that students will retain their existing registration numbers and must appear in future examinations using the same registration credentials. The board has also allowed students to change their elective subjects, provided the change is completed before the half-yearly examination. No subject change will be permitted thereafter.

Schools admitting such students will be responsible for conducting practical assessments and internal evaluations during the academic session and submitting the marks to ASSEB as per prescribed procedures.

The notification further states that re-admitted students must compulsorily appear in the Class X half-yearly examination. Failure to do so will render them ineligible to sit for the next HSLC examination.

Heads of institutions have been directed to closely monitor the attendance and academic progress of these students and ensure their inclusion in remedial classes wherever necessary. ASSEB has instructed all schools to complete the re-admission process by August 14, 2026, to facilitate uninterrupted academic support for the students and improve their chances of success in future examinations.

Also Read: ASSEB declares HSLC Compartmental Exam 2026 results, 52.63% candidates pass in Assam