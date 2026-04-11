ASSEB Releases HSLC 2026 Re-Checking Guidelines; Portal Opens April 13

GUWAHATI: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-I, has released the official guidelines for re-checking of answer scripts for the HSLC Examination 2026, along with the process for obtaining scanned copies of answer sheets and OMR sheets with answer keys.
Students can apply online through the board's official website, with the dedicated portal going live on April 13.
The board has been clear that re-checking is not the same as re-evaluation.
The process covers re-totalling of marks, evaluation of any responses that were left unchecked or unanswered, and correction of marking errors — but does not include a fresh assessment of written answers.
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Students applying for re-checking of descriptive answer scripts — including MIL and elective subjects — must submit their applications online.
The fee has been fixed at Rs 400 per subject, which also includes a scanned copy of the evaluated answer script.
For those who only wish to obtain a scanned copy of their OMR sheet along with the answer key, the fee is Rs 50 per subject.
The board will inform candidates of their re-checking outcomes within 30 days via SMS and email.
If a change in marks is recorded, the board will issue revised mark sheets through the student's respective school — upon submission of the original documents.
OMR sheet copies requested separately will also be delivered via email within 30 days of application.
The board has outlined several conditions students must comply with:
Applications must be submitted online with the correct fee — incomplete applications will be rejected outright.
Candidates must submit an undertaking to prevent misuse of the documents provided to them.
Answer scripts and OMR sheets are classified as confidential and will not be accessible under the Right to Information (RTI) Act until re-checking results are declared.
All decisions on marks following re-checking will be final and binding.