ASSEB Releases HSLC 2026 Re-Checking Guidelines; Portal Opens April 13

GUWAHATI: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-I, has released the official guidelines for re-checking of answer scripts for the HSLC Examination 2026, along with the process for obtaining scanned copies of answer sheets and OMR sheets with answer keys.

Students can apply online through the board's official website, with the dedicated portal going live on April 13.

The board has been clear that re-checking is not the same as re-evaluation.

The process covers re-totalling of marks, evaluation of any responses that were left unchecked or unanswered, and correction of marking errors — but does not include a fresh assessment of written answers.

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