ASSEB to Introduce HSLC Grading System from Next Year

Guwahati: Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) Chairman Ramesh Chandra Jain has said that a grading system will be implemented in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination from the next academic year as part of reforms aligned with the National Education Policy 2020.
Making the announcement, Jain said the existing system of declaring toppers or rank holders will be discontinued, with results to be published based on grades.
“There will be no announcement of rank holders in the HSLC examination from next year, as results will be issued on the basis of a grading system,” he told media.
In another key change, the board will discontinue compartmental examinations. Students who fail to clear the HSLC exam will not be allowed to reappear within the same academic year and will instead have to follow the revised assessment framework.
The reforms are aimed at reducing academic pressure and ensuring a more holistic evaluation of students, in line with the broader objectives of NEP 2020.