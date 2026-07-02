ASSEB Reopens Class IX Registration Portal for One Week, Sets Final Deadline for Schools

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-I, has reopened the online registration portal for Class IX students from July 1 to July 7, 2026, providing schools with a final opportunity to register students who were left out during the earlier registration process.

According to an official notification issued by the Board, all affiliated schools have been directed to complete the registration of the remaining eligible students within the stipulated period. The last date for payment of the registration fee has been fixed as July 9, 2026.

The Board has made it clear that no further enrolment or registration of Class IX students will be permitted after July 7 and has urged school authorities to ensure that all eligible students are registered before the deadline.

The notification applies to all schools affiliated with the ASSEB, Division-I. Schools have been advised to avoid any delay in completing the process to prevent students from missing their registration.

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