ASSEB Reopens DARPAN Portal for HS First-Year Admissions After Compartment Results

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-II, has reopened the online admission portal DARPAN for admission into Higher Secondary (HS) First Year classes for the 2026–27 academic session, following the declaration of the HSLC Compartmental Examination 2026 results.

According to an official notification, eligible students can submit their online applications through the DARPAN portal till July 4, 2026. Students have been advised to apply through the official ASSEB Division-II website or the DARPAN admission portal within the stipulated period.

The Board has also said that educational institutions can carry out the admission process simultaneously during this period. However, all institutions must complete the admission process by July 9, 2026.

ASSEB has further clarified that offline admissions will not be entertained under any circumstances, making the online DARPAN portal the only mode for HS First-Year admissions this session.

Also Read: ASSEB Makes Re-Admission and Half-Yearly Test Mandatory for HSLC Repeaters