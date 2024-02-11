Association of Phonosurgeons’ meet underway in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The 19th Annual Conference of the Association of Phonosurgeons of India (PHONOCON 2024) is underway at a hotel in Guwahati from February 9 to 11, 2024. The meeting was attended by more than 350 delegates from various corners of India and even abroad (Spain, Uzbekistan, the Maldives, and Nepal). Delegates from across all the states of North East India attended the conference.

The international resource persons were Dr. Karen Kost from Canada, Dr. James Thomas from the USA, Dr. Deepak Mehta from the USA, Ann Vertigan from Australia, and Dr. Yogesh Neupane from Nepal. Nandita Gorlasa, Minister of Power, Sports & Youth Welfare, Cooperation, and Indigenous Tribal Government of Assam, was the Chief Guest at the inaugural function on February 9, 2024. The Guest of Honour was Dr. Anup Barman, Director of Medical Education, Government of Assam. The discussion at the conference dealt with various aspects of voice, airway, and swallowing (deglutology). There were live surgical demonstrations, hands-on courses, and instructional courses on different aspects of the subject.

The speech and laryngeal pathologist also had various sessions on different aspects of voice disorders and their solutions. The conference was organised by DHWANI in association with NEBAOI and AISHA. Dr. Gautam Khaund was the organising chairman, and Dr. Debika Barua was the organising secretary. They were ably assisted by Dr. Surajit Barman, Dr. Vivek Agarwala, Dr. Priyam Sarma, and Dr. Biswajit Gogoi.

