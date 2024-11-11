ATM Card Swapper Gang Busted in Guwahati City

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Gorchuk Police busted a gang of ATM card swappers and arrested three youths all hailing from Barpeta, including a minor. Two of them have been identified as Amirul Ali (26) and Injamumul Khan (23).

The police seized 20 ATM cards with different details, eight SIM cards, and an ATM swap machine from the trio.

According to the police, this gang targets elderly people at ATMs. In the guise of helping the elder people, the gang members loot the money.

