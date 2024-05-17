Miscreant involved in ATM card fraud arrested in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A miscreant involved in incidents of ATM fraud was arrested in the Kayakuchi area of the Adabari locality of the city. He was identified as Lutfur Rahman, alias Rocky Islam.

Earlier in April, a gang of fraudsters have been arrested for targeting unsuspecting victims in a vehicle scam.

The scammers are believed to have carried out their illicit activities from Hatigaon area of Guwahati.

As per reports, the modus operandi of the group involved luring victims into handing over their vehicles on loans or lease agreements, promising to rent them out to legitimate organizations.

However, they did not keep their promise and instead cheated their victims by selling off the vehicles in neighboring areas of Dimapur and Arunachal Pradesh.

The cops have identified the apprehended individuals as Priyanka from Charaideo, Amit Gupta from Sadiya, along with Jiyabur Rahman and Manish Chetri, both residents of Guwahati.

The police have informed that several suspects related to this case are still on the run, adding that a search operation has been initiated to nab the absconding individuals.

Further investigation is going on.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident that unfolded earlier this month, a gang of cyber criminals was busted in Guwahati, leading to the arrest of four individuals.

The quartet has been accused of cheating people by siphoning off money from their bank accounts.

Their modus operandi involved luring account holders with a hefty profit and then looting them by fraudulently collecting their bank details.

Three of the four scamsters hailed from West Bengal. The culprits had been identified as 18-year-old Dipak Singh of Hugli, 45-year-old Rupam Goswami of Paschim Mednipur and 44-year-old Firoz Khan hailing from West Bengal's Bardhaman district and the other fraudster had been identified as 21-year-old Shlok Kumar of Bihar’s Khagaria.

The cop revealed that the police received credible information about the presence of such a gang in the city which had been operating from a rented house in Guwahati's Bhetapara locality.

