ATM fraudster arrested, Rs 45,000 seized by Azara Police

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Azara Police was able to apprehend a notorious miscreant who used to commit ATM frauds and steal money from unsuspecting victims. The police team was able to get hold of the fraudster identified as Anwar Hussain from in front of the VIP Branch of the State Bank of India. The police team also recovered Rs 45,000 in cash from the fraudster. On interrogation, he revealed his involvement in replacing genuine ATM cards with fake ones and making away with the money in these accounts.

Also Read: Assam: Fraudsters arrested in Darrang (sentinelassam.com)