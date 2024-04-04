Assam: Fraudsters arrested in Darrang

MANGALDAI: Close on the heel of the arrest of two fraudsters for taking money in the name of the Superintendent of Police of Darrang on Tuesday arrested two more fraudsters on the allegation of taking money in the name of the Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) and the Officer in Charge of Dalgaon Police Station. Both the arrested criminals are Rafiqul Islam (Pagla) of Baruajhar and Matiur Rahman of Besimari area under Dalgaon Police Station.

According to the allegation, both the arrested accused criminals demanded an amount of Rs 50,000.00 in the name of the Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) and the Officer in Charge of Dalgaon Police Station from a woman to exempt her husband accused in a rape case and took an amount of Rs 20,000.00 as an advance amount. The police on the basis of the FIR filed by the woman, registered a case and promptly arrested both the accused criminals who have been remanded to the judicial custody in Mangaldai District Jail following their production before the court.

