Audio-visual song ‘Joonar Jonakat’ released in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: An audio-visual song titled “Joonar Jonakat”, created by noted artiste and retired Head of the Mechanical Department of Assam Engineering Institute, Prof Bijuli Goswami, was released at a programme held at Niramay Bhavan, Chandmari.

The song, featuring music arrangement by Kaushik Ranjan Sharma of Mumbai and video direction by Meera Sharma, was released by senior musician JP Das and music director Ramen Choudhury.

Addressing the event, filmmaker and music director Avani Ranjan Pathak highlighted the role of music in inspiring emotions, healing the mind and building connections.

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