Audio-Visual Tribute to Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha Released in Tezpur

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TEZPUR: An audio-visual song titled “Tumi Amar Hey Bishnu Rava ”, dedicated to the memory of Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rava, was released in Tezpur on the eve of his 58th death anniversary. Produced by cultural activist Jayashree Bhuyan under the banner of Sai Creative Films, the song was formally launched at the Chandramohan Medhi Auditorium of Tezpur College by singer, actor and Tezpur MLA Prithiraj Rava, in the presence of several eminent personalities from the fields of literature, culture and education. Written by Khanindra Kumar Deka and sung by Alimpon Choudhury, the production was directed by Kaushik Nath, an NSD-trained actor from Majuli. The role of Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha was portrayed by NSD graduate Parag Baruah, whose striking resemblance to the legendary cultural icon and impressive performance drew widespread appreciation from the audience. Speaking on the occasion, Prithiraj Rava lauded the initiative and enthralled the gathering by rendering Kalaguru’s immortal song “Ei Mor Xesh Gaan.” The invited guests described the production as a fitting tribute to the legendary artist and cultural icon.

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