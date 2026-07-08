Audio-Visual Song ‘Prabhu Jagannath’ Released Ahead of Rath Yatra Festival

GUWAHATI: The audio-visual song Prabhu Jagannath, written and sung by Dils Lakshmindra Sinha, president of the Nikhil Bishnupriya Manipuri Sahitya Parishad, Asom, a literary pensioner and artiste, was formally released at the residence of Rajesh Sinha in Gandhi Nagar, Satgaon.

Produced in the Bishnupriya Manipuri language, the song has been released ahead of the upcoming Rath Yatra festival. It features traditional musical composition, with Minati Barua as the co-singer and Janmi Das handling the music arrangement. The song was unveiled by Ashutosh Sinha, a recipient of the State Government’s Artiste Honour Award.

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