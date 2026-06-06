‘Mahaprabhu Jagannath’ album captures essence of faith and Indian spirituality

The makers of the upcoming animated film Mahaprabhu Jagannath have released a devotional music album across major streaming platforms ahead of the film’s nationwide release on July 10.

The album features songs in Hindi, Odia, and Telugu, blending traditional bhajans, Sanskrit chants, and spiritual compositions. Tracks include Jay Jagannath Title Song, Mahaprabhu Jagannath Title Song, Hey Prabhu Jagannath, Ahe Nila Saila, Mahavishnu Mantra, Chaturbhuj Jagannath, Garuda Gayatri, Vamana Stuti, and Brahma Gayatri.

Singers Somesh Satpathy, Atharva Bakshi, Aviral Kumar, and Abhay Jodhpurkar have lent their voices to the soundtrack, which aims to create a deeply devotional and emotional experience.

Producer Durga Prasad Dalai said the music was designed to be more than just a film album. “Every song was created to help people feel emotionally connected to Mahaprabhu Jagannath and the innocence of devotion. We wanted the soundtrack to be celebratory, emotional, spiritual, and deeply Indian,” he said.

Composer Aviral Kumar noted that each song carries a distinct emotional tone while remaining spiritually connected. “Some songs inspire celebration, some evoke emotion, and others bring a sense of peace. That emotional journey was important while creating the music,” he said.

Singer Abhay Jodhpurkar described the recording experience as special, saying the songs naturally carried a devotional energy. “It is rare to find music where emotion and spirituality flow together so honestly,” he added. Mahaprabhu Jagannath is the first film in the studio’s planned “Sanatan Universe” series and is set for a nationwide release on July 10. (IANS)

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