Authorities evict structures near railway tracks in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Considering the safety and security in the city and the local public, as well as those residing near the railway tracks, authorities conducted a raid near the railway tracks of the city. This operation also aims to prevent transpassing, avert run-overs by trains, other accidents with trains, and other objectionable activities. The operation led to the eviction of 35-40 soft structures built using plastic and bamboo by the slum dwellers from the Railway K. M. No. 09/0-10/0 (Guwahati-Kamakya Rly station mid-section). The railway sectional engineer, local police authorities, CRPF, RPF, and GRP also took part in the eviction. The authorities mentioned that the situation was normal during the eviction period.

