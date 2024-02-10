Assam: Ministry of Railways Greenlights Doubling of Railway Tracks to Enhance Connectivity in Assam and Nagaland

ASSAM: The Railway Ministry has recently started an ambitious project aimed at doubling the number of rail networks connecting Assam and Nagaland ushering new era of connectivity and growth in the Northeast.

This effective transportation plan plan includes doubling the number of roads from Agthori to Kamakhya, including the Saraighat Bridge over the River Brahmaputra in order to provide an alternative route for traffic to and from the region.

The plan is undertaken to meet the sectoral development in transportation needs and encouraging economic the growth and development within the northeastern states. The plan is also expected to create more employment opportunities for local skilled and unskilled workers. New avenues will help the communities to come out and contribute and promote socio-economic vitality and growth.

At a cost of Rs 1650.37 crore, the project marks a major investment to improve railway infrastructure in Assam and Nagaland. Notably, 41% of the project cost will be shared by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Ministry, building on the government’s commitment to multimodal transportation and comprehensive infrastructure development emphasize.

Moreover, the approval of the Lumding to Furkating division as part of the massive 381 km doubling project from Lumding to Tinsukia to Dibrugarh holds great promise for this area Hojai, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat district of Assam and Dimapur in Nagaland can benefit from improved advanced rail networks aimed at reducing transportation costs and increasing accessibility.

On completion of these projects, 179 km of railway lines will be constructed in Assam and 21 km in Nagaland. The Government’s active intiitiative in strengthening the infrastructure rightly shows its commitment to growth and development. With a view to create more expansion projects, Government is working to transform the socio-economic landscape of Assam and Nagaland, ushering in a new era of prosperity and opportunity for the people of the region.