Auto driver arrested over alleged sexual assault in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dispur Police arrested an auto-rickshaw driver after a young woman accused him of abducting her and attempting to sexually assault her in the city. The accused, identified as Monowar Hussain (28), a resident of Nalbari district, was taken into custody following a complaint lodged by the survivor in connection with the incident, which reportedly occurred on Sunday night. According to sources, the woman had boarded the auto-rickshaw near the Novotel hotel intending to travel to another destination. However, the driver allegedly changed the route and drove her to an isolated location. Investigators said the accused allegedly attempted to sexually assault the woman after taking her to the secluded area. During the ensuing struggle, her mobile phone was reportedly damaged. The woman, however, managed to resist and escape from the spot.

Acting on the FIR filed by the survivor, police launched an investigation and swiftly apprehended the accused. The auto-rickshaw allegedly used in the incident, bearing registration number AS-01TC-5416, was also seized.

Police have initiated legal proceedings against the accused, and further investigation into the case is underway.

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