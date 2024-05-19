Auto-rickshaw driver killed in collision in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a tragic incident late Friday night, a speeding Alto car operating as an Uber collided with an auto-rickshaw near the Khanapara police point in Guwahati, resulting in the death of the auto-rickshaw driver. The Alto, with registration number AS 01 EC 6112, struck the auto-rickshaw, registered as AS 01 EC 3546, with such force that the auto-rickshaw driver, identified as Uday Talukdar, died instantly. Following the collision, the driver of the Alto fled the scene. Traffic police swiftly arrived to manage the aftermath and initiate an investigation into the fatal accident.

