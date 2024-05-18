Assam: Road mishap kills one in Rajmai,Demow

DEMOW: The victim died on Wednesday night in Rajmai near Demow after being struck by an unidentified vehicle. The deceased has been identified as Dharmeswar Ghasi (24), a resident of Rajmai 7 No Line. According to sources, the people who went for a morning walk on Thursday morning saw the dead body of the person near NH-37 Road. They informed the Demow Police, who reached the incident area and recovered the body. It was sent for post-mortem.

