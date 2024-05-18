Assam News

Assam: Road mishap kills one in Rajmai,Demow

The victim died on Wednesday night in Rajmai near Demow after being struck by an unidentified vehicle. The deceased has been identified as Dharmeswar Ghasi (24), a resident of Rajmai 7 No Line.
DEMOW: The victim died on Wednesday night in Rajmai near Demow after being struck by an unidentified vehicle. The deceased has been identified as Dharmeswar Ghasi (24), a resident of Rajmai 7 No Line. According to sources, the people who went for a morning walk on Thursday morning saw the dead body of the person near NH-37 Road. They informed the Demow Police, who reached the incident area and recovered the body. It was sent for post-mortem.

