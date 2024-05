Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Department of School Education has announced that the tenure of the National/ State level award-winning teachers will not be extended from now on. This announcement came from Narayan Konwar, the Secretary to the Government of Assam, Department of School Education after a ruling by the High Court regarding the matter.

